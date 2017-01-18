Featured
Surgeries cancelled due to bed shortage at Windsor Regional Hospital
CEO David Musyj speaks at a news conference at Windsor Regional Hospital in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (Melissa Nakhavoly / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 12:17PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 18, 2017 12:33PM EST
Windsor Regional Hospital officials say there’s been a dramatic spike at the Emergency Room and they've had to tap into their "overflow beds."
CEO David Musyj says hospitals are running 10 per cent greater than capacity. Occupancy at Met campus is at 113 per cent and 104 per cent at the Ouellette campus.
Musyj says four surgeries at Met campus have been cancelled to create capacity at the hospital. He says he predicts more surgery cancellations to come. They will take it day by day.
Officials say it is a tough flu season.
In 17 years Musyj has been at the hospital, he says he hasn't seen them go over capacity by 50-plus beds.
