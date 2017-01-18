

Windsor Regional Hospital officials say there’s been a dramatic spike at the Emergency Room and they've had to tap into their "overflow beds."

CEO David Musyj says hospitals are running 10 per cent greater than capacity. Occupancy at Met campus is at 113 per cent and 104 per cent at the Ouellette campus.

Musyj says four surgeries at Met campus have been cancelled to create capacity at the hospital. He says he predicts more surgery cancellations to come. They will take it day by day.

Officials say it is a tough flu season.

In 17 years Musyj has been at the hospital, he says he hasn't seen them go over capacity by 50-plus beds.