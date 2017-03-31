Featured
Sunshine List highlights pay of top public employees in Windsor
Paul Picard of the Greater Essex County District School Board is on the Sunshine List.
Published Friday, March 31, 2017 11:15AM EDT
The annual disclosure of public-sector salaries of more than $100,000 has been released Friday.
Locally, there are numerous city employees on the Sunshine List.
Rita Pennesi, the Windsor police director of financial services made $426,503 in 2016.
Topping the City of Windsor’s list is Shelby Askin Hager, who made $172,258.94 last year.
Carolyn Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Your Quick Gateway and Windsor Detroit Tunnel Commission came in at $162,759.14.
The Greater Essex County District School Board paid Paul Picard, the director of education, $227,531.
At Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, the top employee on the list was CEO Janice Kaffer, whose salary was $300,007.65. Marie Campagnan, CFO was paid $225,991.
One contentious issue already is the provincial government Hydro One salaries.
New filings show that CEO Mayo Schmidt was paid 4.5 million dollars in 2016 and $850,000 salary plus bonuses and the top five executives were paid a total of about 11.7 million dollars.
