The annual disclosure of public-sector salaries of more than $100,000 has been released Friday.

Locally, there are numerous city employees on the Sunshine List.

Rita Pennesi, the Windsor police director of financial services made $426,503 in 2016.

Topping the City of Windsor’s list is Shelby Askin Hager, who made $172,258.94 last year.

Carolyn Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Your Quick Gateway and Windsor Detroit Tunnel Commission came in at $162,759.14.

The Greater Essex County District School Board paid Paul Picard, the director of education, $227,531.

At Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, the top employee on the list was CEO Janice Kaffer, whose salary was $300,007.65. Marie Campagnan, CFO was paid $225,991.

One contentious issue already is the provincial government Hydro One salaries.

New filings show that CEO Mayo Schmidt was paid 4.5 million dollars in 2016 and $850,000 salary plus bonuses and the top five executives were paid a total of about 11.7 million dollars.