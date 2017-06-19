

CTV Windsor





Windsor Public Library has kicked off its summertime programs.

Officials say the library is the perfect destination for parents looking to keep children busy once the school lets out for July and August.

Staff at the Seminole branch on Monday showed off some high tech gadgets, like the Oculus Rift Virtual Reality System - which creates a virtual reality environment for games, learning and exploration.

Staff remind parents the library is a great place to encourage young people to read and hopefully keep learning skills sharp over summer for the next school year.

“Each year, thousands of excited Windsor children participate in WPL Summer Programs, which are designed to hold off the summer slide,” says WPL CEO Kitty Pope. “Kids are encouraged to read lots of great books, play lots of great games, use technology and have lots of fun -- all at the library.”

Parents and children are reminded to drop in to any neighbourhood Windsor Public Library location and pick up a free TD Summer Reading Club kit, which contains stickers and an activity book.

This reading club inspires children to keep reading all summer long through regular visits to their public libraries.

Last year, approximately 5,000 area children participated in our summer programs.