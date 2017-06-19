Featured
Summer programs start at Windsor Public Library
Inside a Windsor Public Library branch in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, March 3, 2015. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, June 19, 2017 5:00PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 19, 2017 5:09PM EDT
Windsor Public Library has kicked off its summertime programs.
Officials say the library is the perfect destination for parents looking to keep children busy once the school lets out for July and August.
Staff at the Seminole branch on Monday showed off some high tech gadgets, like the Oculus Rift Virtual Reality System - which creates a virtual reality environment for games, learning and exploration.
Staff remind parents the library is a great place to encourage young people to read and hopefully keep learning skills sharp over summer for the next school year.
“Each year, thousands of excited Windsor children participate in WPL Summer Programs, which are designed to hold off the summer slide,” says WPL CEO Kitty Pope. “Kids are encouraged to read lots of great books, play lots of great games, use technology and have lots of fun -- all at the library.”
Parents and children are reminded to drop in to any neighbourhood Windsor Public Library location and pick up a free TD Summer Reading Club kit, which contains stickers and an activity book.
This reading club inspires children to keep reading all summer long through regular visits to their public libraries.
Last year, approximately 5,000 area children participated in our summer programs.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Stolen documents bought at yard sale returned to Jack Miner Sanctuary
- Driver charged after car hits school bus going to St. Anne High School
- Leamington man pleads not guilty to impaired charge after fatal pedestrian crash
- Chatham and Windsor schools get $30M from province
- Summer programs start at Windsor Public Library