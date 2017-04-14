Featured
Summer like temperatures this weekend, but showers likely
Published Friday, April 14, 2017 6:05AM EDT
A week ago it felt like Winter was making a comeback, but this weekend many of us may think it's time to hit the beach.
On Saturday, temperatures are expected to hit the mid 20s. As of this morning the high for Windsor on Saturday is 25 degrees.
The catch?
Showers are likely for the morning along with the risk of thunderstorms. Environment Canada does say that the rain should clear out in the afternoon.
On Sunday the high will be 20 degrees, still well above normal. However it will be cloudy and there will be a 40% chance of showers.
We return to reality on Monday with an expcted high of 10 degrees.
