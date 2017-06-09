Featured
Sudden death investigation near downtown Windsor
Police are on scene of a dead body at the 700 block of Dougall Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on June 9, 2017 (CTV Windsor)
Published Friday, June 9, 2017 11:29AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 9, 2017 2:06PM EDT
Windsor emergency crews are investigating a sudden death at the 700 block of Dougall Avenue.
Police officers and EMS arrived on scene around 8:00 a.m. Friday and quickly determined that a deceased person was on site.
Police noted a white powdery substance near the body.
As a precaution, police are treating the scene as potentially hazardous in order to safely investigate, so the hazmat team with the Windsor Fire department is on scene.
Dougall Avenue is closed from Wyandotte to Elliott Street.
Police say the homeowner, who knows the victim, discovered the body on the porch Friday morning, and the victim was visiting.
Police say there is no public threat to the community.
The major crimes branch is actively investigating the scene.
