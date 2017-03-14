

The second quarter is likely to see a subdued hiring climate for Windsor according to the latest Manpower Group Employment Outlook Survey.

According to the survey just three per cent of employers plan to hire for the upcoming quarter while another 93 per cent expect to maintain their current staffing levels. The good news is that zero per cent of respondents said they anticipate cutbacks.

Nationally, the second quarter of 2017 is expected to see modest gains for Canadian job seekers,” said Darlene Minatel, Vice President, Manpower Canada Operations & Strategic Accounts.

The unemployment rate in Windsor-Essex was at 5.4 per cent, according to Statistics Canada back in February.