The University of Windsor’s board of Governors voted to increase tuition fees for students during a meeting Tuesday.

The decision came as students rallied outside the meeting protesting the fee increase.

University President Dr. Alan Wildeman was seen conversion with a group of concerned international students following the meeting.

“We’re very careful to make sure that what we’re charging for tuition is benchmarked against what other institutions are charging,” says Wildeman.

Meanwhile student activist Bree Arbor told CTV News that the decision was not surprising.

“They always vote on the tuition raises after school is over, which is quite convenient so it’s harder for students to make the meeting,” said Arbor.

According to Dr. Wildeman the University will continue to work under the provincial framework for domestic students, which means that the tuition hike will be capped at three per cent. However there is no such cap for international students, who could see an increase as high as 7.8 per cent.

International student representative Parth Patel says some families cans suffer financial hardships as a result of the costs.

“When it comes time to pay $2,000, for a middle-class family it is a wage of three-four months,” said Patel.

The tuition hike was approved during the Board of Governors meeting on Tuesday April 25.