

CTV Windsor





Dozens of Santa's newest elves were in Forest Glade Thursday, to pack some school buses with toys.

Nine school across the Windsor-Essex catholic board brought in some loot for the third annual Santa's bus, toy and food drive.

Staff and students at L.A. Desmarais Catholic Elementary School stuffed two busses with fares.

Santa hopped on the bus, to take the gifts to the Children's Aid Society, Drouillard Place, the Windsor Homes Coalition and the new song church.