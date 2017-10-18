Students get first-hand look at Gordie Howe International Bridge construction
Students from the Construction Academy at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School toured the Canadian port of entry for the new bridge in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. (Sacha Long / CTV Windsor)
Windsor students are getting a first-hand look at construction on the Canadian side leading up to the Gordie Howe International Bridge.
Students from the Construction Academy at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School toured the bridge landing and Canadian port of entry for the new bridge on Wednesday morning.
They will tour the site of the new city hall Wednesday afternoon.
The locations are two of the biggest sites currently under construction in Windsor.