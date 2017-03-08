

The strong winds are causing problems throughout the area, from downed hydro lines to property damage.

EnWin is advising the public that the wind is causing problems with EnWin’s local distribution system and Hydro One's transmission system.

A news release states that crews are being dispatched to investigate and repair the affected services.

“…We are working diligently to try to restore power to a number of areas,” the release says.

EnWin is asking that the public remain calm and that the company is responding as quickly as possible.

There are reports of trees and hydro lines down in many areas of the city. A link in this story shows wear there are hydro issues.

Winds gusts are as high as 90 kilometres an hour.

Outside of the city, problems are also keeping crews busy.

Hydro pole and wires are down on Morse Road, north of Highway 3 in Leamington. Morse Road in closed.

In Chatham-Kent, the strong winds in make dust appear like fog in the county.

Chatham-Kent OPP say Highway 401 is closed at mile marker 105 due to a snapped hydro polce blocking the westbound lanes. Westbound traffic is being rerouted to Victoria Road.

Provincial police say they have closed the Burlington Skyway in both directions due to high winds.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the wind toppled a transport truck on the bridge. The truck was empty and no injuries have been reported.

The winds are expected to diminish by Wednesday evening.