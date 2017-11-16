

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario's striking college faculty have voted not to accept an offer that would have ended the nearly five-week job action.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents the 12,000 workers, had recommended the colleges' contract proposal be rejected.

The union says there was a 95 per cent turnout and 86 per cent rejected the offer.

The strike, which involves college professors, instructors, counsellors, and librarians, began Oct. 15 and has left some 500,000 students out of class.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says she will meet with college and union representatives today to discuss how the situation can immediately be resolved.

She says she is looking at all options, but she is hopeful the parties can reach an agreement.

Talks between the colleges and the union broke down on Nov. 4, prompting a request for the final offer vote.

With files from CTV Windsor.