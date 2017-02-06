

Striking Essex County library workers will return to the bargaining table with the Essex Library Board on Wednesday.

CUPE Local 2974, the union representing the striking workers, called the library board back to the table, marking the first negotiations between the two sides since Nov. 24, 2016.

“The union believes that public services are essential and the loss of library services for over eight months has left a void in our community,” said Lori Wightman, CUPE Local 2974 spokesperson, in a news release. “Both parties involved need to find a way to end this strike."

The most recent final offer from the employer was overwhelmingly rejected by the union in an employer-supervised vote on Dec. 13.

"We hope that the library board is coming to the table to find a deal," said Wightman. "We will continue, as we always have, to be open and flexible to different proposals. We have stayed united this long because we believe - and so does the community - that we can get a fair deal."

The workers have been on strike since June 2016.