A strike by 58 full- and part-time library staff in Essex County remains ongoing, but members are finding new ways to pass the time.

Members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 2974 have been on strike since June 25.

They’ve spent hundreds of hours on the picket line.

They’ve endured a hot summer, fall and then snow.

Members say they never thought they’d still be on the picket line, doing four hour shifts at a time.

“I am practising mindfulness on the line,” member Cathi Gravelle says about her knitting.

“We're out here, we might as well be doing something fun and productive,” added Lara Klymko.

The women started by knitting bottle slings. “We needed to stay hydrated so it was a nice marriage of crafting and practicality,” Klymko says.

As the weather changed, so did their projects.

“I've made three pairs of socks, a dog sweater and I'm currently working on a mitten.”

Klymko says its especially challenging doing it while walking and in gloves.

With no end in sight to the labour dispute, the knitting has morphed into something that benefits all of the picketers.

“It gives you something to do, that makes you focus on something other than the ramifications of this strike,” Klymko says.