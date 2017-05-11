

CTV Windsor





A Lakeshore automotive supplier is facing a labour stoppage.

Unifor Local 195 president Gerry Farnham says talks broke off at Flex-N-Gate on Tuesday afternoon.

Farnham, who represents 200 workers at the Patillo Road plant, says they could be in a legal strike position May 17 at 12:01 a.m.

He says a strike authorization meeting was held last month and workers voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action if necessary.

A strike would impact the Windsor Assembly Plant, since Flex-N-Gate makes floor rails for the Chrysler minivan.