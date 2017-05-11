Featured
Strike looms at Flex-N-Gate
Unifor puts off unionization vote
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, May 11, 2017 10:43AM EDT
A Lakeshore automotive supplier is facing a labour stoppage.
Unifor Local 195 president Gerry Farnham says talks broke off at Flex-N-Gate on Tuesday afternoon.
Farnham, who represents 200 workers at the Patillo Road plant, says they could be in a legal strike position May 17 at 12:01 a.m.
He says a strike authorization meeting was held last month and workers voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action if necessary.
A strike would impact the Windsor Assembly Plant, since Flex-N-Gate makes floor rails for the Chrysler minivan.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.