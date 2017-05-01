Featured
Strike likely averted at Windsor Assembly Plant
Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, March 30, 2015. (Christie Bezaire/ CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, May 1, 2017 8:28PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 1, 2017 8:29PM EDT
Strike has been averted involving nurses -- employed at Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles in Windsor.
16 nurses work at the Windsor assembly plant -- three of whom are full-time, as well as 13 part-time employees.
The Ontario Nurses Association, which represents the nurses, reached a tentative agreement with the company over the weekend.
A strike could have affected production if plant workers decided not to cross the picket line. There are more than 4,500 hourly workers at the plant.
A ratification vote is scheduled for Thursday, May 4. Wages and benefits were listed as some of the key issues.
