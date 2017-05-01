

CTV Windsor





Strike has been averted involving nurses -- employed at Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles in Windsor.

16 nurses work at the Windsor assembly plant -- three of whom are full-time, as well as 13 part-time employees.

The Ontario Nurses Association, which represents the nurses, reached a tentative agreement with the company over the weekend.

A strike could have affected production if plant workers decided not to cross the picket line. There are more than 4,500 hourly workers at the plant.

A ratification vote is scheduled for Thursday, May 4. Wages and benefits were listed as some of the key issues.