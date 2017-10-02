

Workers with Medical Laboratories of Windsor are on strike.

About 90 medical lab technicians and lab assistants entered a legal strike position as of 12:01 a.m. Oct. 2.

The Unifor Local 2458 employees at eight testing facilities have been without a contract since March.

Union officials say during the first five years of service medical lab technicians earned $22 an hour while assistants earn $13.50.

They claim that is half of what those doing the same job get paid working at a hospital.