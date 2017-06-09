Featured
Strawberry Festival Parade set to go Saturday morning
The LaSalle Strawberry Festival kicked off for the 27th year Thursday evening with fresh local berries. Chris Campbell reports.
Published Friday, June 9, 2017 1:56PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 9, 2017 2:08PM EDT
A section of Front Road in LaSalle will be closed Saturday morning for the annual Strawberry Festival parade.
Police will close Front Road from Morton Drive to Martin Lane from 9 a.m. to Noon Saturday.
The parade starts at the Turkey Creek Bridge at 10 a.m. near Reaume Road and will end at Sacred Heart Drive.
Friday events at the festival at Gil Maure Park include the Craz-E-Crew Stunt Team of BMX bicyclists, a Much Music video dance show and fireworks over the Detroit River.
