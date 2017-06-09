

A section of Front Road in LaSalle will be closed Saturday morning for the annual Strawberry Festival parade.

Police will close Front Road from Morton Drive to Martin Lane from 9 a.m. to Noon Saturday.

The parade starts at the Turkey Creek Bridge at 10 a.m. near Reaume Road and will end at Sacred Heart Drive.

Friday events at the festival at Gil Maure Park include the Craz-E-Crew Stunt Team of BMX bicyclists, a Much Music video dance show and fireworks over the Detroit River.