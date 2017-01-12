

CTV Windsor





The operators of the Story Book Early Learning Centre in Essex have found a new home.

Director Donna Hedrick says they will move into the former Sun Parlour elementary school on County Rd 8 in Essex.

The search for a new home began after the daycare was destroyed by a massive fire during the early morning hours of January 7.

Hedrick says their programs will begin in their interim home on January 23.

Hedrick says the move is possible through the co-operation of the Greater Essex County District School Board and the Ministry of Education.

If your child was enrolled at Story Book and you would like to send your child to the new location, the centre is asking that you call staff at 519-776-7772 or e-mail storybookjaf@on.aibn.com with your contact and child's information.

Hedrick adds they have set up an account with the Royal Bank to accept donations to help pay for expenses.

The non-profit organization is also accepting donations of toys, furniture and books for children under the age of four years. You can drop off the items at Sun Parlour school beginning January 14 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.