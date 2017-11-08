

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man has been arrested after a stolen truck he was driving got stuck in the mud in Lakeshore.

Essex County OPP officers were called to a report of a vehicle stuck in the mud in the 700 block of Old Tecumseh Road around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a witness, the driver had reportedly been trying to free the vehicle, but left the area on foot after failing to do so.

Police investigation revealed the vehicle, a 2006 Dodge pickup truck had been stolen from Kingsville earlier that evening.

The OPP's Emergency Response Unit and Canine Unit responded to the area to help with the location of the suspect driver.

A canine track was initiated and a short time later the man was located and arrested.

Kristopher Middleton, 30, of Windsor, will appear in a Windsor court on Nov. 16 charged with theft Over $5,000 and possession of stolen property Over $5,000.