Windsor fire inspectors, and staff from a number of government agencies, have inspected Sterling Fuels.

The inspection was done Tuesday after the union filed a complaint for what it described as "a long list of health and safety and fire infractions."

Unifor local 444 President Dino Chiodo says the problems at Sterling go back many years. He claims there are work refusals going back two years, and nothing has been resolved.

Among the concerns, Chiodo says the company has no fire rescue plan even though there are flammable and explosive substances onsite.

Company spokesperson Joel Gardner says the inspection lasted about an hour and there were no immediate concerns.

Gardner adds Sterling has invested heavily on safety training, equipment and testing.

“We've been in the community a long time,” says Gardner. “We would not like residents in the area to feel there is a huge safety concern, which there isn’t.”

Gardner adds the company will follow any suggestions in the final inspection report, and will continue to work with Windsor Fire to make its fire safety contingency plan more comprehensive.