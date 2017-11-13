

CTV Windsor





It is one of the most iconic buildings in the Town of Tecumseh, and it will soon be restored to its glory.

The top of Ste. Anne’s Church will again have its steeple.

Lesperance Road between Arbour Street and Tecumseh Road East will be closed temporarily to allow a crane to lift the steeple on top of the tower.

The work will begin at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The spire was removed in 2007 after engineers discovered wood rot in the bell tower below. It has been sitting on the church’s front lawn ever since.

Ed Renaud, a member of the fundraising committee, says this is an exciting and proud moment for the community.

“The whole community was built bas on this church,” says Renaud.

The church congregation launched a fundraising campaign because of previous debt and other expenses.

The parish was given a $2.5-million donation from local philanthropist Al Quesnel to help restore the steeple. The community still must raise about $1.7-million to complete other renovations for the church.

Windsor-based company Lester Construction will complete the steeple restoration work.

St. Anne’s Parish was established in 1859, while the building was built in 1873. The congregation now includes about 2,900 families.