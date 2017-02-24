

CTV Windsor





A localized State of Emergency has been lifted in Leamington after a well that was leaking gas has been capped.

Town officials say it was terminated as of 1 p.m. Friday.

“We are pleased with the response of the Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry, and thankful to all Provincial Ministries involved for their efforts in bringing this situation to a safe conclusion,” said Mayor John Paterson, in a news release.

The residents who were displaced for safety reasons will now be allowed to return to their homes.

The well in the 200 block of Robson Road has been successfully capped and the area has been deemed safe.