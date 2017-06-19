

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have charged a 34-year-old man after a standoff on Windsor Avenue.

On Saturday around 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to a multiplex residence in the 900 block of Windsor Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Information reported at that time was that a male was seen on the front porch of the residence firing a handgun into the air.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence and recovered several firearms, including the handgun believed to have been involved in the incident, along with a quantity of ammunition.

Jason Mullen, 34, from Windsor is charged with possess weapon dangerous to public peace, intentionally discharge firearm while being reckless as to the life or safety of another person and careless use of a firearm.

The Major Crimes Branch continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com