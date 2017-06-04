

CTV Windsor





It was a tense afternoon for Erie Street residents, near Marion Avenue.

Four people were taken into police custody after a standoff that lasted nearly seven hours.

Windsor Police closed the 11-hundred block of Marion for about three hours on Sunday, saying a wanted person barricaded himself inside a home

Sergeant Steve Betteridge says police were able to convince the man to come out of the home on his own and he was then arrested.

Although police were asking the public to stay away, they say at no time was there a risk to the public.