

CTV Windsor





The St. Clair Saints defeated Humber College 1-0 in the Gold Medal Game at the OCAA Provincial Championship Tournament.

The Saints remain the only OCAA Champion in Men’s Baseball and it is the team's fifth consecutive Gold Medal.

Fanshawe earned the bronze medal by virtue of a 7-6 loss to Humber.

Games were held at Lacasse Park in Tecumseh.