St. Clair College wins fifth straight Men's Baseball Championship
St. Clair Saints
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, October 21, 2017 12:02PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 22, 2017 11:53AM EDT
The St. Clair Saints defeated Humber College 1-0 in the Gold Medal Game at the OCAA Provincial Championship Tournament.
The Saints remain the only OCAA Champion in Men’s Baseball and it is the team's fifth consecutive Gold Medal.
Fanshawe earned the bronze medal by virtue of a 7-6 loss to Humber.
Games were held at Lacasse Park in Tecumseh.