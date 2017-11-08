

CTV Windsor





Students at St. Clair College have planned another rally to share their voice in the ongoing college faculty strike.

It will be held at Noon on Thursday at the Windsor campus.

Only a handful of students attended a failed attempt at a rally on Wednesday.

“The thing that upsets me the most is that the students are the ones that are forgotten” says student Pedro Moro. “We're the ones who pay both of them. This is all on our dime and I feel like we really haven't had much of a voice in all of this.”

Some students decided to join faculty on the picket lines.

The strike at Ontario colleges, which involves 12,000 college professors, instructors, counsellors, and librarians, began Oct. 16.

More than 330 staff members at St. Clair in Windsor and Chatham are on the picket lines, affecting more than 10,000 students.

The Ontario Labour Relations Board (OLRB) has ordered a faculty vote to be held from 9 a.m. on Tuesday Nov. 14 through 10 a.m. on Thursday Nov. 16.

OPSEU is recommending its members reject the College’s ‘final offer.’

St. Clair College has released its contingency plan for students as part of the strike.

Here are some important dates.

• The college’s drop date (without academic penalty) will be moved from Nov. 14 to a proposed date of Dec. 11.

• Classes will be extended to Dec. 22.

• The Holiday Break will be from Dec. 25 - Jan. 1. The college will be open on Dec. 27 - 30 to access services (e.g. Library, Tutoring and Open Computer Labs).

• Fall classes will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.

• Exams will be scheduled in Jan. 2018 (actual week to be determined).

• The January semester will be delayed accordingly but total semester duration will be 14 weeks (includes March Break).

• March Break (March 12 - March 16) will continue as planned, with the exception of the Collaborative Nursing program, which is scheduled Feb. 19 - Feb. 23.