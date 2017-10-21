

CTV Windsor





The four-time reigning Ontario Colleges Athletic Association champion St. Clair Saints are hosting the OCAA Men's Baseball Championship thsi weekend.

Games take place at Bert Lacasse Park in Tecumseh.

The top four teams based on the regular season standings advance to the double-knockout tournament.

St. Clair is joined by Durham, Fanshawe and Humber.

The Saints advanced to the gold medal game with a 10-0 win over Humber Friday.