A $5.4-million investment from upper levels of government is expected to help apprentice and pre-apprentice programs at St. Clair College.

Some of the money will help create a new national power-line training centre at the college's Chatham campus.

The centre will create 10,000 square feet of additional flexible learning space and provide opportunities in various skilled trades and technologies.

Windsor's main campus will also benefit with renovations to the heating and cooling systems - along with repairs to the electrical and mechanical facilities.

The joint provincial and federal government announcement was made at the Thames campus earlier today.

Some of the funding is coming from a strategic fund - aimed at modernizing research facilities.