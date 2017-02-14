

CTV Windsor





St. Ambroise Elementary School is getting a breath of life after trustees voted to keep the school open indefinitely.

The decision does not mean the school can’t close in the future, as French Catholic School Board trustees decided to keep the school open while more information on the potential closure is gathered.

The potential closing was announced back in November, but vocal community opposition has seen that plan put to the side.

"We're not sure, as to what, currently right now the growth in Lakeshore is. We know that it probably impacts two of our schools, but we're waiting for more information and hopefully that will be forthcoming as to what the growth patterns are and in what areas because that becomes very important,” says Director of Education Joseph Picard to AM800’s Zander Broeckel.

As of now there is no concrete deadline for when the Board might revisit this issue.