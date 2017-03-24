Featured
Spring heat: Windsor breaks warm temperature record
Spring is already heating up in Windsor with record-breaking temperatures.
The temperature at Windsor Airport reached 21 Celsius Friday afternoon.
Environment Canada says that surpasses the previous record of 20 C set on this day in 1964.
CTV weather specialist Arms Bumanlag has details:
