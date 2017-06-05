Featured
Spring Garden house fire causes $175K damage
Fire crews were called to a house on Spring Garden Road in Windsor, Ont., Monday, June 5, 2017. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, June 5, 2017 9:31AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 5, 2017 11:28AM EDT
Windsor fire officials say a house fire caused $175,000 in damage.
Crews were called to the home at 2160 Spring Garden Monday morning.
Officials say the fire started in an attached garage spread to the house.
The cause is undetermined cause.
There were no injuries.
