Union Gas is supporting eight Ontario secondary school teams, including local schools, that are participating in a robotics challenge.

A Windsor and Chatham team are benefitting from the sponsorship.

The FIRST Robotics Canada competitions involve students, teachers and mentors to work together to build a robot to face-off against other robots, thanks to this $50,000 sponsorship.

FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC), is an annual competition where high school students team up with technology companies to build robots in high-intensity 'robo-sports' competitions with the help of volunteer professional mentors. Over six weeks, student teams raise funds, design a team brand, and build and program robots to perform specific tasks against competitors in regional events held in several provinces.

This is Union Gas’ fifth consecutive year of support for the competitions and students as a sponsor.

The Union Gas sponsored teams are: