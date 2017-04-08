

While the Windsor Spitfires will be the hosts of the Memorial Cup in May, they are also looking to the future.

The Windsor Spitfires have picked defenceman Nathan Staios, 15, in this year's Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection.

The Spits had the draft's first-round 17th pick.

The 5-foot-9, 160 pound blueliner is considered gritty and skilled. And he has a good pedigree. He is the son of former NHLer Steve Staois, the GM of the OHL's Hamilton franchise.

For GM Warren Rychel, the team has both a good player and person in Staios.

"We’re excited. It’s real important you bring a good kid in," he said.

Rychel likes that he moves the puck well and has a hard shot. And he is expected it have an immediate iimpact.

"It’s a good pick for us. We need help at forward and defence and this is a pretty good situation here. He’ll come into the fold right away and he’ll make an impact."

The Spitfires also picked up defenceman Louka Henault. He's known for his great shot from the point and cycles the puck well.

The draft features 15 rounds and 300 picks.