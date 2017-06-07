

The coach who led the Windsor Spitfires to a Memorial Cup title just a week ago is on the move.

The OHL club confirmed Wednesday that head coach Rocky Thompson has accepted the head coaching position for the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. The team is the AHL affiliate for the NHL’s newest expansion team, the Vegas Golden Knights.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the Golden Knight’s general manager had good things to say about Thompson.

“We are extremely pleased to introduce Rocky as the head coach of our American Hockey League affiliate, the Chicago Wolves,” said George McPhee. “As a player, he was competitive, tough, team-oriented and hard working. As a coach, he is now coming off a Memorial Cup Championship season with the Windsor Spitfires and has enjoyed success at multiple levels. Player development is a significant priority for our organization and he has proven to be very capable in that area as well. Rocky is the right coach to help us win championships in Chicago.”

The 39-year-old Thompson leaves the Spitfires after three seasons behind the bench, including guiding the OHL team to its third Memorial Cup title in franchise history.

“I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to serve as head coach of the Chicago Wolves,” said Thompson. “Chicago is a tremendous hockey community, and I look forward to helping the Golden Knights develop top players on and off the ice in front of this dedicated fan base.”

Prior to joining the Spitfires, Thompson was an assistant coach for the Edmonton Oilers for a season after spending four seasons as assistant coach with the Oklahoma City Barons, Edmonton’s AHL affiliate.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Thompson was selected by the Calgary Flames in the third round (72nd overall) in the 1995 NHL Draft. As a player, he played parts of 12 seasons of professional hockey, including 25 NHL games for the Flames (1997-99) and Florida Panthers (2000-02) where he recorded 117 penalty minutes. He also appeared in 566 AHL games, including time with the Saint John Flames (1995-96, 1997-00), Louisville Panthers (1999-01), Hershey Bears (2001-02), San Antonio Rampage (2002-03), Toronto Roadrunners (2003-04), Edmonton Roadrunners (2004-05) and Peoria Rivermen (2005-07).

with files from the Vegas Golden Knights