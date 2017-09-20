

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Spitfires are set to open the 2017-18 Ontario Hockey League season.

The Spitfires will face the Saginaw Spirit in their home and season opener on Thursday at the WFCU Centre.

Before the game, the Spits will host their annual opening night tailgate festivities, beginning at 5:15 p.m. There will be food, music, inflatables, face painting and sign making stations. Fans can also get their pictures taken with the Memorial Cup.

The Spitfires finished the pre-season with a 4-1 record but will look vastly different from the veteran team that won the top prize in junior hockey last season.

General manager Warren Rychel continues to tweak his roster, which now stands at 23 after the signing of three forwards this week. Igor Larionov Jr, Joseph Mizzi and Jake Smith have all agreed to OHL player and education packages.

Larionov, 19, was originally a 14th round selection of the Saginaw Spirit in the 2014 OHL draft. The Detroit, Michigan native spent two years with the Honeybaked U18 program before playing 25 games with the Quebec Remparts of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) last season.

Mizzi, 19, was originally a 7th round selection of the Hamilton Bulldogs in the 2014 priority selection. He spent time with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles (QMJHL), Newmarket Hurricanes and North York Rangers (OJHL) last season, suiting up for 34 regular season and two playoff games.

Smith, 20, was originally Mississauga's 11th round pick in the 2013 OHL draft. He played 66 games with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens and Val D'or Foreurs (QMJHL) last season, posting 22 goals and 22 assists.

The 2017 Memorial Cup championship team will be honoured during a banner-raising ceremony on Oct. 12 when the Spitfires host the London Knights.