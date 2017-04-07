

The Windsor Spitfires are no longer asking the city to waive over $78,000 in fees.

The Memorial Cup committee has decided to remove its request for the city to waive rental fees and event costs.

The committee had originally asked the city to waive fees totalling $58,000 for five non-event days, plus close to $20,000 for idling the pool.

City administration did not support the original request.

The issue was going to be discussed at Monday's council meeting.