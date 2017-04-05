

CTV Windsor





It was a nail biter from start to finish, but the Windsor Spitfires will have to wait six more weeks before they play another game.

The London Knights completed the dramatic comeback against the Windsor Spitfires Tuesday evening with a 3-2 victory to advance in the OHL playoffs after being down 3-1 in the series.

For the Windsor Spitfires it is likely little comfort to know that their season isn’t over even if their playoff run is. The Spitfires will host the Memorial Cup in about six weeks.

It was London Knight Olli Joulevi who sealed Windsor’s fate in the third after they had battled back from a two goal deficit.

Joulevi fired a wrist shot off the post and in to break the 2-2 tie and the Knights never looked back.

The first period produced no goals, but the Knights would strike first in the second frame on the power play. Max Jones would make it 2-0 halfway through the period.

The Spitfires came alive in the third with a goal from Jeremy Bracco to make it a one goal game. Windsor tied it up seven minutes later with a power play goal of their own.

But it was Joulevi who struck back on a power play for the Knights with just over seven minutes left to play.

From there Tyler Parsons took the game into his hands making sure nothing got by him.

The Knights will now face Erie in the second round while the Spitfires head home to prepare for the Memorial Cup as hosts.