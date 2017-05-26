

CTV Windsor





The commemorative jerseys the Windsor Spitfires wore to open the Memorial Cup are still available.

The CHL is holding an online auction for the jerseys worn last Friday night.

The jersey pays tribute to the Victoria-class long range patrol submarine HMCS Windsor.

To date, the bids have totalled more than $15,000.

The money raised will go towards the dominion command poppy trust fund to support veterans and their families.

The auction will close at 8 p.m. next Monday night.

To bid on a jersey, go the CHL Auction site.