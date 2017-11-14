Spire returns to top of Ste. Anne Church in Tecumseh
Crews are working to secure the spire on top of Ste. Anne Church in Tecumseh, Ont., on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, November 14, 2017 9:24AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 14, 2017 9:32AM EST
It’s an exciting day for Ste. Anne Parish.
A crowd gathered in Tecumseh to watch the spire being placed back on top of the church.
Lesperance Road between Arbour Street and Tecumseh Road East will be closed temporarily this week as crews work on the church.
The spire was removed in 2007 after engineers discovered wood rot in the bell tower below. It has been sitting on the church’s front lawn ever since.
The parish was given a $2.5-million donation from local philanthropist Al Quesnel to help restore the steeple. The community still must raise about $1.7-million to complete other renovations for the church.
Windsor-based company Lester Construction will complete the steeple restoration work.
Ste. Anne’s Parish was established in 1859, while the building was built in 1873. The congregation now includes about 2,900 families.
An memorable day for Father Roy and parishioners of St. Anne’s Church as church is one step closer to being restored. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/4ezf9iFQa7
Up it goes! @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/ziD8UVRvDO— Stefanie Masotti (@SMasottiCTV) November 14, 2017