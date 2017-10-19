

Physician-led specialist clinics are being added to the services at Sydenham Campus of the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

"The expansion of specialist clinics will ensure the delivery of high quality care closer to home for patients in the Wallaceburg, Walpole Island and South Lambton catchment area," said Lori Marshall, the President and CEO of CKHA.

Marshall adds the announcement, coupled with earlier reinvestment in respiratory services in the Sydenham Emergency Department, reaffirms their commitment to program and service delivery at the Wallaceburg site.

Internal medicine, Respirology, Neurology and Paediatric clinics will begin booking patients this month.

"These additional specialist clinics will offer accessible and convenient services to our patients and their families," said Dr. Pervez Faruqi, Chief of Staff.

The hospital hopes to add other specialist clinics in the coming months.