

CTV Windsor





Tuesday is going to be wet for Windsor and Essex County residents as a brief warmup is expected to bring heavy rain.

Environment Canada has ended a special weather statement and instead issued a rainfall warning as frozen ground will reduce the ability for rain to absorb.

Rain is expected to begin early Tuesday with a brief period of freezing rain possible. Anywhere from 25-25mm are expected making flash flooding a possibility.

Visibility can also be reduced in periods of heavy rains. Residents are advised to stay away from creeks and river banks.

The high on Tuesday will be 12 degrees before it drops back down Wednesday into Thursday.

Middlesex, Elgin, and Oxford are all under rainfall warnings as well, while Lambton County and Huron-Perth remain under a Special Weather Statement for possible freezing rain.