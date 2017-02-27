Featured
Special weather statement issued as rain to move through Windsor-Essex
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 4:01PM EST
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
The forecaster says rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 millimetres are possible Tuesday night.
That’s when an area of showers with embedded thunderstorms is expected to move into the region.
Even though local rainfall amounts are forecast to be in the 15 to 25 mm range, higher amounts are possible.
