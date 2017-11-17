Special Weather Statement in effect with heavy rains on the way
Special Weather Statement (Environment Canada)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, November 17, 2017 8:33AM EST
Southwestern Ontario is about to get wet.
Rain, which may be heavy at times, is expected to move into the region tonight and will persist into Saturday.
Total rainfall amounts of 25 to 40 mm are likely, although some areas may receive higher amounts.
The rain is expected to taper off Saturday evening.
The rainfall is associated with a developing low pressure system that will cross the lower Great Lakes.