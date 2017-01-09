Featured
Special Weather Statement in effect for southwestern Ontario
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, January 9, 2017 5:57AM EST
Windsor-Essex along with much of southwestern Ontario is under a Special Weather Statement as a warm-up is on the way.
Snow is expected to develop tonight over southwestern Ontario and move eastward towards Toronto. The snow will change to rain in the morning as temperatures increase making for a potentially messy and hazardous morning commute.
The weather system responsible is a Colorado low that will affect much of the province.
Local snowfall amounts are forecasted to be about 10cm before switching to rain.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Special Weather Statement in effect for southwestern Ontario
- Cause of Caron Ave fire under investigation
- Driver-less Chrysler Pacifica built in Windsor projected to be on roads next month
- London born Ryan Gosling takes home Golden Globe
- Disney Pixar shows off its latest creations at the North American International Auto Show