Special weather alert for Windsor region
Published Saturday, February 4, 2017 3:51PM EST
There's a special weather statement in effect for all of southern Ontario, including Windsor-Essex.
The alert has been issued because an area of low pressure will bring a mixed bag of precipitation to the region on Tuesday.
Difficult travelling conditions can be expected across much of southern Ontario.
Environment Canada says it will continue to monitor this developing weather system.
