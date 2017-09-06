

CTV Windsor





The City of Windsor is still taking calls after last week’s record-breaking rainfall and flooding event. As of 10:15 Wednesday morning, the city’s 311 call centre has received 5, 442 basement flooding reports both online and over the phone.

Because of the sheer volume of calls, curbside collection of flood damaged materials continues to be slow. Mayor Drew Dilkens says the average truck is only able to collect from 3-10 homes before offloading at the depot, as opposed to regular garbage service, which can collect garbage from as many as 300 households.

Dilkens also noted the city's outsourced service, GFL, has borrowed 10 trucks from Toronto. The mayor is also investigating borrowing some trucks from the City of Detroit to speed up the collection process.

Environmental Services reports that regular garbage collection north of Cabana, west of South Cameron and Cameron is delayed.

According to the city, trucks continue to collect in those areas and will be moving to Area 2 (includes the area south of Cabana, city limits to Provincial, Riverside to South Cameron and Cameron to Gladstone).

Due to the use of all available resources to gather flood materials, regular garbage and recycling collection are experiencing delays this week. However, residents are asked to put their household garbage at the curb on their regular collection day.

Residents are also advised that the Bulk Furniture Collection is on hold until further notice due to the flooding event.

The public drop-off depot on Central Avenue is open and accepting all flood-damaged materials, like carpet, padding, dry wall, furniture and baseboards, free of charge. Wait times are significant, and the centre is open from 8-5 Monday to Friday.

Yard waste collection for the month of September is also cancelled.

To help speed up waste collection, the city asks residents to follow these steps when bringing flood-damaged materials to the curbside.