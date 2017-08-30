

Windsor residents are encouraged to leave flood damaged items at the curb to be collected during a special garbage pickup.

The city continues to recover following a severe rain event Tuesday that resulted in flooded roads, properties and basements.

As of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, 311 had received 2,688 basement flooding reports, both online and over the phone.

The Public Drop-off Depot on Central Avenue is open and will accept items. However, Environmental Services is reporting significant wait times at the drop off depot, that’s why residents are being told to check for the special garbage pickup schedule.

The Public Drop-off Depot is open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Sundays (closed Labour Day Monday).

A special garbage pickup service for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday has been scheduled to assist Windsor residents who experienced flood damage from the extreme rainfall.

Collection will begin in the Riverside area of Windsor.

Any items not picked up during the special collection dates will be picked up during previously scheduled yard waste days.

Yard waste collection will be cancelled on those days for the next two weeks. This special pickup is for those who do not have a paid contractor working on their properties, as paid contractors are responsible for taking any damaged materials to the landfill.

Special Pickup Details

Flood damaged materials include mattresses, appliances, rugs (cut and bundled in four foot lengths), furniture, and building materials (bundled, bagged or placed in pails). Nails must be removed from all wood and drywall. Appliances must have doors secured shut.

Collection crews will not pick up loose material. All loose items must be placed at the curb in garbage bags weighing no more than 20 kilograms (44 pounds). Bags should not be stacked but rather placed side by side. The hard-sided garbage container by-law will be waived for this special collection only.

Household chemical waste, paint cans, and other chemicals are not to be placed at the curb. Please visit the Household Chemical Waste Depot for proper disposal of those items.

Please have items at the curb (not in the alley) by 6 a.m. on the scheduled pick up days for flood related materials. Normal residential garbage pick-up continues in addition to pre-scheduled flood service pick-ups.