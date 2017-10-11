

Another set of wheels is closer to reality for an Essex County Community organization.

Two groups came together to present the South Essex Community Council with a $15,000 cheque today to help pay for a new vehicle for the transportation fleet.

The Windsor-Essex Community Foundation and the Honey Family Foundation made the presentation.

The two groups pointed out a recently released report which indicated a gap for some people who need to get across the county and the lack of a regional transportation system.

SECC addresses the needs for people in south Essex with a mission to help people and improve lives.