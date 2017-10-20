

CTV Windsor





Liquidation sales at Sears Canada stores are well underway, but shoppers in Windsor are not impressed.

A company spokesman says customers can expect deep discounts of up to 50 per cent off at its 74 department stores, and up to 30 per cent off at its eight Home stores.

But shoppers at Sears at Devonshire Mall tell CTV News they are not impressed with the savings.

“I couldn't barely find anything for 50 per cent off. It's all 20,” says one shopper. “It's not worth it. There are better sales elsewhere"

Another shopped claims the sales are “a rip off.”

Liquidation sales at the 64-year-old department store chain began on Thursday, following an ill-fated 18-month-long in-store revival effort that failed to gain traction with consumers.

The final clearance sale will stretch through the busy holiday shopping season, and wrap up no later than Jan. 21, 2018.