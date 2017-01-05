

CTV Windsor





The speed on some Michigan highways might be increasing to 75 miles an hour - that's 120 kilometers an hour.

Governor Rick Snyder signed legislation to increase the speed limit on 600 miles of freeways, beginning next year.

The same legislation will allow the speed to increase to 65 m/hr on portions of other highways.

MDOT spokesperson Jocelyn Hall says safety studies will soon get underway to identify where the limits could be raised.

Hall says researchers will look at roads where 85 per cent the drivers already travel at higher speeds.