Featured
Some Michigan highways to increase speed limit
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, January 5, 2017 4:36PM EST
The speed on some Michigan highways might be increasing to 75 miles an hour - that's 120 kilometers an hour.
Governor Rick Snyder signed legislation to increase the speed limit on 600 miles of freeways, beginning next year.
The same legislation will allow the speed to increase to 65 m/hr on portions of other highways.
MDOT spokesperson Jocelyn Hall says safety studies will soon get underway to identify where the limits could be raised.
Hall says researchers will look at roads where 85 per cent the drivers already travel at higher speeds.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Some Essex County residents voicing concerns about Highway 3 expansion project
- Windsor man and Chatham-Kent woman arrested after police chase on 401
- City of Windsor staff votes 'no' on ranked ballots
- Town of LaSalle expects to save $100,000 with change in water billing
- Some Michigan highways to increase speed limit